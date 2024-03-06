Myers emotional as daughters, Warriors pay him tribute at Chase Center

Bob Myers made his return to Chase Center as the Warriors played the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, and the team's former president and general manager was greeted warmly by Dub Nation.

In a heartwarming moment during the game, Myers grew emotional as his daughters gave a speech honoring their father and the countless memories he made with Golden State as they stood in front of the four Larry O'Brien Trophies he helped bring to the Bay.

Bob Myers' daughters honored him with a precious speech in his return to Chase Center 🥹 pic.twitter.com/LII11gOED0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 7, 2024

Myers stepped down from his Warriors role at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season and now wears a couple of different hats, including ESPN analyst and adviser to the NFL's Washington Commanders. He returned to Chase Center for the first time since leaving the Warriors on Wednesday as part of ESPN's broadcast crew.

Before the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr reflected on having Myers back in the arena. They haven't seen each other much since Myers left, Kerr said -- except when Kerr runs into his neighbor while walking the dog.

"I'm so happy for him," Kerr told reporters of Myers' post-Warriors endeavors. "He's living such an interesting existence."

"I've seen him in the neighborhood because we're neighbors ... I'll be walking my dog and we run into each other."



Steve Kerr talking about Bob Myers 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NubEoLpiIO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 7, 2024

The Warriors have moved on without Myers at the helm under new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., who got off to a hot start with two stellar 2023 NBA Draft picks in Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The Myers years will go down as the best in Warriors history -- but there's plenty of future left. No matter where the franchise goes moving forward, there will be plenty more standing ovations for Myers in the Bay.

