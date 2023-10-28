Myers relishes ‘peaceful' NBA game viewing after Warriors departure 

After spending 12 years with the Warriors organization, Bob Myers is having to watch the game of basketball from an entirely new lens in his role as an analyst at ESPN.

During a recent interview with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on "The Woj Pod," Myers detailed that consuming NBA games in this new role has been a welcomed change compared to the angst of watching games as a general manager.

"It's peaceful, it's great," Myers told Wojnarowski. "Look, 12 years of just having everything in it, right? The adrenaline, the competitiveness, the angst. Which was great for the time I did it, but I haven't watched an NBA game without emotion, without real kind of pain, joy, all of it in between, frustration, in a long time. And I love the game, I love basketball. But to watch so many games at once, I couldn't help but think of my peers and everything that was going through their minds."

It might be early in the 2023-24 NBA season, but Myers revealed that it's never too early for a front office member to jump to strong conclusions about their roster based on a limited sample size.

"Game one, whatever happens, you overreact to it," Myers said. "So if you lose game one you think 'Wow maybe I didn't build the right roster,' if you win you think you nailed it in the draft or free agency or whatever. For me, at least at this time in my life, I guess the easiest thing to say is it felt right to be where I'm at. I'm supposed to be where I'm at right now."

Myers had an incredible run in Golden State, helping construct one of the greatest dynasties the NBA has ever seen while earning Executive of the Year honors in 2015 and 2017.

The Warriors were 679-355 in the 11 seasons with Myers as the general manager and won four NBA titles while establishing themselves as the preeminent team of their era.

Golden State's postseason dominance under Myers was particularly remarkable, posting a 108-51 record that saw them become the only NBA franchise to eclipse 100 playoff wins from 2012-2022.

Now settled into his new role, Myers can comfortably watch the team he once oversaw pursue another title with a core he helped put together.

