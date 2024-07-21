What we learned as Dubs' stellar Summer League ends in semifinal loss

BOX SCORE

The Warriors won the inaugural Mitch Richmond Trophy for going a perfect 3-0 at the California Classic but fell seconds short of competing for a chance at an NBA Summer League championship, losing to the Miami Heat 102-99 on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Golden State previously was 7-0 between the Cali Classic and Las Vegas prior to their loss against Miami. Plus, the Warriors previously beat the Heat by 39 points two weeks ago.

Former first-round pick turned journeyman Kevin Knox did all he could get Golden State to the championship in Sin City. Knox scored a game-high 31 points in 30 minutes off the bench on 12-of-17 shooting and was 5 of 10 behind the 3-point line. Knox also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

The fourth quarter was pure chaos and frustration as the Warriors were outscored 37-29 after leading by five entering the final frame.

A combination of turning the ball over twice as much as the Heat – 16 to 8 – and shooting 23.5 percent on 8-of-34 shooting on threes led the Warriors to a tough loss. Pat Spencer scored 14 points for Golden State, but was a team-low minus-11. Quinten Post in his second Summer League game scored 10 points in 15 minutes.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors’ summer league finale:

Knox Heats Up

Summer league is all about seeing rookies in NBA game action for the first time, but even more so the exhibition circuit is for players like Knox. It’s a chance for journeymen to prove they still belong. Even former No. 9 overall draft picks who will be 25 years old in August.

Knox’s biggest setback always has been his lack of shooting. In the first half Sunday, however, Knox was by far the hottest hand on the hardwood. With the Warriors up two points, Knox scored 15 points off the bench in 15 minutes, shooting 6 of 8 from the floor and was 3 of 5 on 3-point attempts.

The Warriors started the second quarter on a 10-0 run, and Knox scored the first five.

And the second half continued to be the Know Show. Know went 6 of 9 overall and 2 of 5 from three. The final score was a tough one to swallow. Knox’s showing was an eye-opener.

Post 2.0

Quinten Post’s highly anticipated debut finally came to fruition Friday night, and the second-round pick impressed, scoring 10 points in 14 minutes off the bench. That earned Post a place in the starting lineup Sunday, and the big man started off quiet. Post played only seven minutes in the first half and didn’t take a single shot.

The 7-footer then made his first three shots in the second half, including this big dunk.

His first missed shot was airballing a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter with the Warriors down by two. He made all four of his free throws and was a minus-6 overall in the loss.

Poor Timing For Plowden

This summer couldn’t have gone much better for Plowden, who earned a two-way contract from the Warriors for his showing between Las Vegas and the California Classic. But worst game came at the worst time.

Plowden went as cold as one can shooting the ball. The summer standout took seven shots. He missed all seven.

None of his five 3-pointers fell through, and neither did Plowden’s two 2-point shots. Plowden then had a chance to play hero in the end when he fouled on a 3-point attempt and the Warriors trailed by four. Plowden made his first free throw, but missed his second. He purposely missed his third, but the Warriors couldn’t get a rebound and the outcome was clear.

When Plowden goes home from Las Vegas he should proudly have his head held high. Now, he has more motivation after a rough final game.

