Why Kuiper believes Melvin ‘checks all the boxes' for Giants

You can add Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper to the growing list of people excited about San Francisco's decision to hire Bob Melvin as the team's next manager.

During a recent episode of the "Giants Talk" podcast, Kuiper joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt and Cole Kuiper to explain why he believes the Melvin hire is a win for everyone involved.

"Not shocked at all that he was the one chosen by the Giants, and really happy that he was available, and happy that he got the job," Kuiper said. "He checks all the boxes, basically."

When Kuiper was asked if having a manager who's familiar with the Giants organization, as well as the Bay Area market, is a dream scenario for Giants fans, he elaborated on why those are such valuable traits for anyone taking the job.

"I do," Kuiper said. "And I think everything he said about the Giants, and a fan of all of the [Bay Area] teams when he was a kid," Kuiper said. "I think that resonates well with everybody, certainly our fans. Resonates with Warriors fans, Niners fans, Sharks fans, A's fans for that matter. When I say he checks all the boxes, that was a big box to check.

"And we really haven't even gotten into what a terrific manager he is from the first inning through the ninth inning and all of the stuff he does in the clubhouse. He's perfect, and now, if you can give him a little talent, use the talent you've got, get some of those younger guys going. I shouldn't see why the Giants shouldn't be happy heading into spring training."

Melvin grew up in the Peninsula, starring at Menlo-Atherton High School before playing collegiate ball at Cañada College and the University of California-Berkeley.

The Bay Area native spent three seasons on the Giants from 1986-1988, appearing in 268 games for the team he grew up rooting for

With 20 years of experience as a major league manager, Melvin brings a decorated resume back home to the Bay Area, inspiring hope that he will be the one to return the Giants to prominence while cementing his legacy as a hometown hero.



