Giants officially announce Bob Melvin as team's new manager

The Giants have found their next clubhouse leader and will begin a new era under Bob Melvin.

San Francisco officially announced that Melvin, 61, has been named the team's 39th manager in team history and will be introduced during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Oracle Park. The press conference will air live on NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Bob back home to the Bay Area and to the Giants organization,” Giants chairman Greg Johnson said in a statement. “Having been a member of this organization before as a player and growing up in this area, Bob has seen first-hand the importance of Giants baseball to this community and region, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him leading the club.”

OFFICIAL: Bob Melvin has been named Manager of the #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/tJbk6lzB6m — SFGiants (@SFGiants) October 25, 2023

The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly first reported the news that the Giants were "poised to announce" Melvin as manager on Tuesday, and shortly after, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Melvin had accepted the job managing the Giants.

Melvin interviewed on Monday with several top Giants officials, including executive board member and Giants legend Buster Posey, per Baggarly.

“I could not be more excited to come back to the Bay Area and manage this great organization,” Melvin said in a statement. “I’d like to thank Greg Johnson, Farhan Zaidi and Larry Baer for giving me the opportunity to add another chapter to my Giants career. This is a tremendous opportunity and a great responsibility to lead this organization and I’m eager to get started.”

The three-time Manager of the Year has 20 years of managerial experience with four different teams and spent the past two seasons with San Diego before the Padres agreed to let Melvin interview for the Giants’ position, indicating his time was up in Southern California.

Melvin originally signed a three-year contract with San Diego prior to the 2022 season and was under contract for one more year.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and the front office got to work interviewing internal candidates shortly after firing former manager Gabe Kapler before the final series of the 2023 MLB season, and reportedly interviewed external candidates such as Stephen Vogt and Jason Varitek as recently as this week.

Melvin has plenty of ties to the Bay Area and was born approximately 30 miles south in Palo Alto. The former MLB catcher also played for the Giants for three seasons from 1986-1988 alongside franchise icons like Mike Krukow, Will Clark and Vida Blue, and he managed the cross-Bay rival Athletics for 11 seasons.

Melvin has a career 1,517-1,425 (.516 percent) record as a manager and ranks 25th all time in wins.

With the manager position taken care of, Melvin will get to work filling out his coaching staff as the Giants get to work improving the team on the field in search of much-needed upgrades up and down the roster.

“Bob Melvin is one of the most well-respected managers and people in baseball today,” Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of baseball acumen from all of his experience in the game, first as player and then over the last 20-plus years as a manager or coach. Having worked with Bob in the past I have seen firsthand the positive impacts that he has on a team and an organization.

"I’m thrilled to be working with him once again and can’t wait to get started.”

