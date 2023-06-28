What we learned as Webb rocked in Giants' loss to Blue Jays

TORONTO -- A night after their best bullpen game of the season, the Giants were on the other side of things.

The Blue Jays went with their own bullpen game and cruised to a 6-1 win at Rogers Centre, becoming the first team to beat the Giants at home this month. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak on the road for the Giants, a San Francisco-era franchise record. Their last road loss came on May 28 in Milwaukee.

The Giants have survived some first-inning scares in recent weeks, but Logan Webb wasn't able to stop the bleeding. The first three Blue Jays went double, single, double, and Webb ended up allowing five runs on six hits, including four doubles. The backbreaker was Daulton Varsho's two-out grounder that took a high bounce off the turf and rocketed over LaMonte Wade Jr.'s head.

As has been the case in even many of the wins this month, the Giants lost another player to a soft-tissue injury. Michael Conforto was kept busy in the first inning and he didn't take his at-bat in the top of the second. The Giants announced that Conforto was removed with left hamstring tightness.

Webb vs. Belt

Before the start of the series, Brandon Belt said he was most looking forward to facing Webb this week, noting that he likes facing the best pitchers and "I consider him one of the best in the game." He added a little jab, too, because of course, he did.

"I don't want to hurt his feelings," Belt said. "I just want to embarrass his whole family."

The two had some fun during their first matchup in the big leagues, and it ended up pretty much being a draw -- but just barely. Belt really wanted to homer off his friend, but he picked the wrong part of the yard in his first two at-bats.

In the first, Belt hit a 369-foot double to the track in left-center, driving in Toronto's second run. An inning later, he jumped on a changeup and went 370 to dead center. Luis Matos tracked that one down just in front of the track as Webb covered his mouth with his glove and had a quick conversation with Belt.

Belt came up again in the fifth and Webb sawed his bat off with a diving changeup. Casey Schmitt's leaping grab prevented a single.

Weird Night

Webb hadn't allowed five runs in a start all season, but the Blue Jays got to him early. After that, he retired 14 of 16. Webb struck out the side in the third and erased a leadoff single in the fourth with a double play.

The five innings tied a season-low for Webb, who still leads the Majors with 110 1/3. He's on pace to go well past 200, which was a goal heading into the season.

Webb managed to settle in, but the rough first inning still came at a bad time. With All-Star decisions looming, his ERA jumped from seventh in the National League (3.16) to 11th (3.43).

Reunion For Ross

While Belt and Kevin Gausman soaked up most of the headlines the last couple of days, this also is an important series for Ross Stripling. He pitched for the Blue Jays the previous three seasons, and his first outing since May 17 came against a lot of friends.

RELATED: How Rogers' big season is contributing to Giants' success

Stripling's return went pretty well. He allowed one run in three innings and struck out three. His fastball velo was up 1.2 mph from before he strained his back, and he elevated it for strikeouts of Belt and Daulton Varsho. A changeup that he threw to Varsho for his first strikeout might have been one of the best he's thrown in orange and black.



Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast