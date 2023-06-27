Belt looking forward to matchup with former teammate Webb

Brandon Belt is looking forward to facing off against his old teammates.

The former Giants first baseman signed with the Toronto Blue Jays last offseason after 12 seasons in San Francisco, and he spoke to reporters prior to the Giants' matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre, where he was asked what it will be like to face off against former teammate Logan Webb on Wednesday.

"I don't want to hurt his feelings, but I just want to embarrass his whole family."



Belt on facing Logan Webb 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zCEWNrjzfO — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 27, 2023

"It's going to be tough, he's a good pitcher," Belt said. "I think everybody that's watched him come up is proud of the way he's developed. He's the leader of that staff. It's going to be cool, it's going to be cool to face old friends. I hope I hit homers off of every one of them. It's going to be a tough matchup for sure."

Of all his former Giants teammates, Belt is most eager to face off against Webb and considers him to be one of the best pitchers in MLB.

"As a competitor in the big leagues, you want to face the best," Belt explained. "I consider him one of the best in the game. I think that's going to be a fun matchup."

RELATED: Zaidi ‘never really believed' Judge would sign with Giants

Former Giants third baseman Evan Longoria hit a home run off Webb in San Francisco's 8-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, which Belt will look to replicate when he faces off against his former teammate on Wednesday.

"I can't let Longo down either, so I gotta keep that going," Belt joked. "I don't want to hurt [Webb's] feelings, but I just want to embarrass his whole family."

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast