What we learned as Giants' offense goes quiet in loss to Pirates

SAN FRANCISCO -- The process was good Tuesday night. The result wasn't.

The Giants had patient plate appearances all night, drawing seven walks in the first eight innings and putting traffic on the bases in every inning but the ninth, but they couldn't capitalize, losing 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A day after going 9-for-18 with runners in scoring position and scoring 14 runs, the Giants stranded multiple runners in the first, third and fifth innings. They got the leadoff runner on base four times but never brought him home.

Both teams scored in the first, with former Giant Connor Joe getting the scoring started with a solo homer, but that was it until the fifth when a wild pitch gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead. On a night when the Giants left nine on base, that second run would be enough.

Bailey Bailout

The Pirates put two in scoring position with one out in the fifth and took the lead when a Sean Manaea slider skidded away from Patrick Bailey. The rookie bounced back by single-handedly getting the Giants out of the inning.

LaMonte Wade Jr. came home on a grounder to first and Bailey blocked the plate with his left foot before getting a tag down for the second out, which was somewhat surprisingly upheld after a challenge by the Pirates. A pitch later, Bailey back-picked Josh Palacios to end the inning.

Patrick Bailey catches the runner sleeping 😴 pic.twitter.com/0yAvBDdoPW — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 31, 2023

Joey Bart could start a rehab assignment as soon as Friday, but Bailey continues to show on both sides of the ball that he's ready to start a long run in the big leagues.

Big Sean

Manaea continues to head in the right direction since a move to the bullpen. He entered with two outs in the first and pitched four innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits. He struck out three and flashed a good slider, which got four swinging strikes on 16 pitches.

Since getting moved back to the pen, Manaea has allowed one earned run in 10 2/3 innings. He allowed four earned in the start that led to the change.

The Giants feel good about the progress Manaea has made, although given how much they like the opener model, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them keep him in a bulk innings role for a few more turns through the rotation.

That's Different

For more than a decade, Brandon Crawford played the full nine just about every time he was out there, no matter who was pitching. For most of his career, Wade has been shielded from left-handed pitchers.

But Gabe Kapler used his Austin Slater bullet for Crawford, not Wade, when the two were the first two due up in the seventh against lefty Jose Hernandez. It was the latest sign that Kapler is taking a different approach with Crawford, who was out of the lineup three straight games last week after a slow start to the season, but had three hits Monday.

The decision had mixed results. Slater popped up the first pitch, but Wade -- who is fourth in the Majors in on-base percentage -- drew a four-pitch walk. The Giants couldn't bring him home.

