Report: Giants unwilling to pay down Snell's contract in trade

The Giants seemingly won’t be doing teams any favors in a potential trade surrounding arguably their biggest offseason acquisition.

San Francisco is suggesting -- for now -- that it is “unwilling” to take on some of Blake Snell’s salary in a deal ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Monday.

The Giants are suggesting for now they are unwilling to pay down Blake Snell’s deal, which includes a $30M 2025 player option. Snell is in great form (.347 OPS against last 4 starts via @MLBNetwork) but if they maintain this stance, that will limit the field. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2024

A market definitely exists for the left-handed starting pitcher.

After Snell was off to a very, very rough start this season, the 2023 NL Cy Young Award winner recently has returned to form.

Snell has allowed just two earned runs and eight hits in his last four games, or 24 innings pitched. He also has collected 30 strikeouts over the same stretch, recording a career-high 15 in his latest start Saturday against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.

The Giants are 53-55 and on the fence about whether they’ll be buyers or sellers at Tuesday’s deadline.

Regardless, Heyman reported Sunday that San Francisco has plenty of teams interested in its star pitcher.

News: Yankees are among 6 teams to check in on Blake Snell. While Giants listen, Snell turned in uber dominant performance Saturday (15 K), SF starters are killing it now and they’re just 4 1/2 out of WC. Other complications: NYY in top tax bracket and BS $30M 2025 player option — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2024

He later mentioned the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles, in addition to the New York Yankees, as four of the six teams reportedly interested in Snell.

The Giants won’t be moving on from Snell simply for financial flexibility. San Francisco would want valuable prospects in return.

Snell signed a two-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in the offseason which includes an opt-out after the 2024 campaign. As Heyman noted, Snell is due $30 million next season.

After allowing 25 earned runs over his first six starts, Snell finally is looking like the big-name pitcher San Francisco fans were pushing president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi to sign at the time.

And Snell, who is well aware of the trade rumors, remains focused on stacking successful outings -- for the Giants.

“We just got to win,” Snell said postgame Saturday about how he deals with the outside noise and trade rumors. “We win, I ain't going nowhere. At least I believe that. I don't really know, I've seen crazy things happen.”

San Francisco can keep Snell with the risk of losing him for nothing this winter, or it can start fresh and acquire prospects and money in a deal for him.

For now, the nine-year MLB veteran is pitching with the best of them, and the Giants have under 24 hours to come finalize a decision regarding their future with Snell.

As of Monday afternoon, San Francisco trails the New York Mets (55-50) by 3.5 games for the final NL wild-card spot.

