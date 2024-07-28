Snell unfazed after shining bright under trade deadline spotlight

SAN FRANCISCO – Before Blake Snell made his 10th start of the season with the Giants, there was plenty of outside noise surrounding his name ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline.

And when he actually toed the rubber for Saturday’s doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, there was more noise – this time from the 34,543 fans in attendance at Oracle Park.

He didn’t pay much attention to either.

Instead, he locked in and did what he does best.

It started with the very first at-bat Saturday. Three consecutive four-seam fastballs – the first two at 96 mph and the last one mile slower.

Out number one.

That set the tone for what was to come, even though he or no one else knew it at the time.

Five innings later, Snell walked off the hill to a well-deserved standing ovation after striking out 15 batters in six scoreless innings – the most of his nine-year career and the highest strikeout total by any pitcher this season.

Blake Snell receives a standing ovation after his 15th strikeout 👏 pic.twitter.com/8352TLe4R8 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 28, 2024

“I wasn’t trying early on,” Snell said postgame. “The last couple of innings, I was really trying. I knew where I was at, I was like, I need to get 13, more than 13. So when I went out for the sixth, I was well aware of what I was trying to do. The last two innings I was only going for strikeouts.

“Early on, I wasn't. I was pretty frustrated. I wasn’t getting ahead of hitters as well as I wanted to. There were a lot of full counts. So I was frustrated with that. But later on I didn't really get frustrated because I was trying to strike people out.”

And he did just that.

Snell’s 15 strikeouts in six innings pitched are the most by a pitcher in six or fewer innings since at least 1901. With 15 of his 18 outs (83.3 percent) coming via strikeout, that marked the highest percentage by any pitcher through six innings in a game in MLB history.

He also is the first Giant to strike out 15 batters in a game since team legend and fellow Washington native Tim Lincecum did in 2009, and he was one shy of San Francisco's franchise record.

“I love to hear a Washington name, so it’s pretty cool,” Snell said, smiling. “Go Tim. That’s cool.”

Snell helped lift San Francisco to victory before Giants starter Hayden Birdsong did the same and strung together his own solid pitching performance just 45 minutes after the first game ended Saturday.

Strong starting pitching Saturday helped the San Francisco secure three straight victories and keep them afloat following a miserable road trip.

Big picture-wise, though, it puts them in an uncomfortable position.

Snell, who struggled to start the season, looked like an ace just as trade rumors including his name have intensified in recent days. He signed a one-year, $32 million deal with the Giants that includes a player option for the 2025 season.

If the two-time Cy Young winner declines his player option to become a free agent again next year, he essentially is just a rental player for San Francisco for the next few months.

But the Giants could very well listen to what other teams have to offer for Snell while his trade price is high.

While the endless possibilities will become difficult decisions for the Giants over the next 72 hours, one thing is for certain: Snell isn't the least bit fazed by it all.

“We just got to win,” Snell said when asked about how he deals with the outside noise and trade rumors. “We win, I ain't going nowhere. At least I believe that. I don't really know, I've seen crazy things happen.”

Blake Snell isn't fazed by trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's deadline 😤 pic.twitter.com/G1zJJ2S2nj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 28, 2024

After three rough starts before landing on the injured list with a left adductor strain, Snell has been back to his Cy Young form again. He returned from the IL and had three more bad outings before returning to the IL in early June with a left groin strain.

At that time, he had a 9.51 ERA in those six starts.

But since returning the second time, he has been dominant from the hill. He shut out the Toronto Blue Jays and then the Minnesota Twins before allowing two earned runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers this past week and then strung together a career performance with all eyes on him Saturday.

He now is posting an incredible 0.75 ERA with 30 strikeouts and seven walks over 24 innings in four outings since returning from the IL.

“I’m starting to have more confidence and understanding how to make adjustments quicker now,” Snell said. “I’m getting there, as weird as that is to say. I still feel like I have more to improve on. But I would say the curveball is probably the best it’s been for a while.”

The question now is whether he’ll be making those improvements with the Giants or be one of the biggest stars dealt by Tuesday’s deadline.

