Report: Giants' Snell drawing Yankees, Padres trade interest

There are a handful of teams who could have interest in Giants left-handed pitcher Blake Snell before the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

One of them resides in the NL West.

The New York Yankees and San Diego Padres are among the six teams who have checked in with San Francisco on Snell's availability, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.

News: Yankees are among 6 teams to check in on Blake Snell. While Giants listen, Snell turned in uber dominant performance Saturday (15 K), SF starters are killing it now and they’re just 4 1/2 out of WC. Other complications: NYY in top tax bracket and BS $30M 2025 player option — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2024

Uber aggressive Padres are among a half-dozen teams to check in on their former pitcher Blake Snell, who won his 2nd Cy Young for them in 2023. Still iffy on possible trade for BS with SF also playing well now (and Snell dominating Saturday) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2024

Since returning on July 9 from his second injured list stint this season, Snell has settled into a groove and has recaptured his NL Cy Young Award form after striking out a career-high 15 batters in the Giants' 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Oracle Park.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Snell was asked about hearing his name in trade rumors and gave a matter-of-fact response.

“We just got to win,” Snell said of the rumors. “We win, I ain't going nowhere. At least I believe that. I don't really know, I've seen crazy things happen.”

As Heyman points out, it's unlikely the Giants trade Snell to San Diego -- a division rival and a fellow NL Wild Card contender who sits four games ahead of San Francisco for the second of three wild-card spots.

However, if the Padres do come calling with a compelling offer, should president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and Co. entertain it?