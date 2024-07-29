Conforto hopes Giants don't trade him as deadline day looms

Michael Conforto hopes to receive zero phone calls from Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and the front office over the next day-plus.

That's because he hopes to remain with San Francisco past the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

The veteran outfielder has been linked to teams in trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's 3 p.m. PT deadline and the Giants reportedly believe they could move Conforto without having to pay any of his remaining contract.

However, Conforto doesn't want to go anywhere. In speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, George Kontos and Rich Aurilia on "Giants Postgame Live" after San Francisco's 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Oracle Park, Conforto was asked how closely he plans to follow all the deadline action.

"I'm hoping I get to stick with these guys."



"I'm going to try and get away from it," Conforto said. "I think, obviously for me being a free agent it's different for me. I'm hoping I get to stick with these guys. I've had a blast regardless of what's gone on on the field, these are just good people over here. The staff, everybody in this clubhouse, everybody in this organization has been great. So I'm going to try and get away for a minute, hopefully, I don't get any calls and we'll see what happens."

The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported in his latest column that the Giants continue to listen to offers on Conforto as well as other veteran players.

"The Giants also continue to listen — with intent to upgrade, not downgrade — on Michael Conforto, Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores," Bowden wrote.

Conforto signed a two-year, $36 million contract with the Giants before the 2023 MLB season and while he has shown flashes of his All-Star potential, the 31-year-old has not exactly lived up to his or the team's hopes as of yet.

In his first season with San Francisco, Conforto batted .239/.334/.384 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 470 plate appearances after missing the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury. This season, Conforto is batting just .225/.299/.411 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI in 311 plate appearances.

While his 2024 season has not gone according to plan after benefiting from his first fully healthy offseason in a while, Conforto hopes to stick with the Giants past Tuesday's deadline and finish the season strong.

