Patrick Bailey

Giants' Bailey placed on 7-day concussion IL; Meckler optioned

By Ali Thanawalla

The Giants have placed Patrick Bailey on the 7-day concussion injured list one day after the rookie catcher left Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs in the seventh inning following a collision at home plate.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters postgame that Bailey had a "potential concussion," and tests confirmed the prognosis Wednesday.

The Giants also optioned outfielder Wade Meckler to Triple-A Sacramento. In corresponding moves, catcher Joey Bart and outfielder Luis Matos were recalled from Sacramento.

Bailey, who entered the game at Wrigley Field in the top of the seventh inning as a pinch hitter, sustained the injury in the Cubs' six-run bottom half of the inning when Nick Madrigal hit a ground ball to Casey Schmitt. The third baseman threw home and Jeimer Candelario collided with Bailey, though he didn't immediately leave the game.

The GIants pinch-hit for Bailey in the ninth inning.

The injury puts a hold on Bailey's strong rookie season, as he is hitting .248/.304/.390 with 17 doubles, seven homers and 45 RBI.

Meckler has struggled since his surprising call-up from Triple-A, as he has hit .232/.328/.250 with one double, four RBI and 25 strikeouts.

Bart returns to the big leagues after spending the last three months in Sacramento, while Matos is back after a week with the River Cats.

