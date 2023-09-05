Giants catcher Bailey dealing with concussion symptoms after collision

The seventh inning on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field might have been the most costly one of the year for the Giants.

They gave up six runs in the frame, leading to their fifth straight loss and second straight to a Chicago Cubs team they're chasing, and also might have lost catcher Patrick Bailey to a concussion. Bailey got hit on a play at the plate and was pinch-hit for in the ninth even though the Giants didn't have a backup option available.

Manager Gabe Kapler said Bailey was dealing with concussion symptoms.

"It was a potential concussion after a slide into the plate," Kapler told reporters in Chicago. "He took a shoulder to the chin and was a little bit light-headed. We had to get him out of there. We'll keep checking on him and obviously report back as we get more information."

Here’s the play in which Patrick Bailey sustained a “potential concussion” in the seventh inning pic.twitter.com/LIqS6yxi1k — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 6, 2023

Shortly after Bailey was removed in Chicago, Joey Bart came out of Triple-A Sacramento's game in Las Vegas. The Giants started Blake Sabol on Tuesday night, and Bailey was scheduled to start the road trip finale. But it would be Sabol and Bart going forward if Bailey has to go on the concussion IL.

Bart has a .760 OPS and six homers in Triple-A this season. He has not played in the big leagues since May 17, but the Giants had talked about adding him as a third catcher in September.

A lot has changed since those conversations were had, and the Giants prioritized depth elsewhere when they got two September call-ups. That almost bit them on Tuesday after Bailey got hurt. Paul DeJong hit for the rookie catcher and -- had the Giants tied the game or taken the lead -- they would have had to use an emergency catcher in the bottom of the ninth.

