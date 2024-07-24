Ahmed signs with rival Dodgers after being cut by Giants

Nick Ahmed is headed from one side of the Giants-Dodgers rivalry to the other.

Two weeks after Ahmed was released by the Giants, the veteran shortstop signed a contract with Los Angeles, the team announced just over two hours before first pitch on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers activated RHP Tyler Glasnow, signed and activated IF Nick Ahmed, optioned RHP Landon Knack and placed IF Miguel Rojas on the injured list with right forearm tightness, retroactive July 22.



In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated RHP Ricky… — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 24, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya first reported that Ahmed was signing with the Dodgers.

Ahmed won't have to wait long to face his former team as he is playing shortstop and batting ninth against Robbie Ray, who is making his Giants debut Wednesday.

The Dodgers are in need of a shortstop with Miguel Rojas headed to the Injured List.

Nick Ahmed said he was training at home in Arizona when the Dodgers came calling last night. Took a short flight out this morning and is in the lineup tonight against the Giants, who released him exactly two weeks ago. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 24, 2024

Dodgers haven’t announced the lineup (or roster moves: they need to clear an active roster spot for Tyler Glasnow), but here it is. pic.twitter.com/R89DtkGg7z — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 24, 2024

The Giants signed Ahmed toward the end of spring training because prospect Marco Luciano failed to win the starting shortstop job.

But Ahmed sustained a hand injury and lost playing time to Brett Wisely and Tyler Fitzgerald. So on July 9, the Giants designated the 34-year-old for assignment to clear the way for the two young infielders.

Ahmed hit .232/.278/.303 with six doubles, one homer and 15 RBI in 52 games for the Giants.

Now Ahmed has a chance at revenge against the Giants, proving that the baseball gods work in mysterious ways.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast