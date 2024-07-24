Ahmed signs with rival Dodgers after being cut by Giants

Nick Ahmed is headed from one side of the Giants-Dodgers rivalry to the other.
Two weeks after Ahmed was released by the Giants, the veteran shortstop signed a contract with Los Angeles, the team announced just over two hours before first pitch on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya first reported that Ahmed was signing with the Dodgers.
Ahmed won't have to wait long to face his former team as he is playing shortstop and batting ninth against Robbie Ray, who is making his Giants debut Wednesday.
The Dodgers are in need of a shortstop with Miguel Rojas headed to the Injured List.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants signed Ahmed toward the end of spring training because prospect Marco Luciano failed to win the starting shortstop job.
But Ahmed sustained a hand injury and lost playing time to Brett Wisely and Tyler Fitzgerald. So on July 9, the Giants designated the 34-year-old for assignment to clear the way for the two young infielders.
Ahmed hit .232/.278/.303 with six doubles, one homer and 15 RBI in 52 games for the Giants.
Now Ahmed has a chance at revenge against the Giants, proving that the baseball gods work in mysterious ways.