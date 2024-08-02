Giants activate Canha, select power-hitting veteran from Triple-A

SAN FRANCISCO -- When the Giants signed Jerar Encarnacion to a minor league deal earlier this summer, he was coming off a wildly productive run in the Mexican League. Encarnacion had hit 19 homers in 26 games for Oaxaca, a stretch that president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi joked would look intriguing even if he did it in someone's backyard.

Encarnacion kept hitting once the Giants assigned him to Triple-A, and they'll now see if the hot streak can carry over and bolster a lineup that scored just three runs in two games against the Oakland A's after the trade deadline passed. Encarnacion was called up Friday and the Giants also activated Mark Canha, who was acquired Tuesday, and Sean Hjelle, who had been on the bereavement list. To clear three roster spots, David Villar and Blake Sabol were optioned to Triple-A and Derek Hill was designated for assignment.

The Giants are hopeful that Encarnacion and Canha can jolt their lineup at a crucial time, and they figure to have similar roles. Canha can play the corner outfield spots and first base against left-handed hitters and Encarnacion has a similar profile. The front office had him get reps at first base recently to prepare for the call-up.

The 26-year-old got 77 at-bats for the Miami Marlins two years ago but struck out 32 times. That has always been the issue that has held him back, but the Giants feel he made good adjustments with their Triple-A coaching staff. In 33 games with the River Cats, Encarnacion hit .352 with 10 homers and a 1.054 OPS. He struck out 35 times to 18 walks.

"Our hitting group has done great work with him," Zaidi said on the Giants Talk Podcast this week. "He's got tremendous raw power and he's just got juice to all fields. His approach has improved."

The Giants are hopeful that power is on display this weekend at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park. They'll send Blake Snell, Kyle Harrison and Robbie Ray to the mound to kick off an important road trip, but their rotation will need a lot more help from the lineup in the second half.

