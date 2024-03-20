Giants option Schmitt, Villar to Triple-A ahead of Opening Day

As the Giants finalize roster moves ahead of MLB Opening Day on March 28, they made some adjustments Wednesday morning.

San Francisco optioned infielders Casey Schmitt and David Villar to Triple-A Sacramento, the team announced in a press release. Pitchers Spencer Bivens and Cody Stashak also were re-assigned to minor-league camp.

Schmitt was part of the Giants' youth movement in 2023, and at one point last season was one of the few bright spots in a lackluster year. But his inconsistent rookie campaign didn't wash away this spring.

The 25-year-old didn't have his best showing this spring, going 3 for 26 at the plate.

Following the departure of franchise icon Brandon Crawford, rookie shortstop Marco Luciano originally was on track to take over the starting job this season before the team signed two-time Gold Glove Award winner Nick Ahmed, who now appears to be the frontrunner for the job.

In a Zoom call earlier this month, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said the Giants still are "really high on" Schmitt and have had talks with him about being prepared for any role.

For now, that role will be in Sacramento as Schmitt is expected to bounce around the infield as the Giants will continue to monitor his progress.

