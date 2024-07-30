Giants acquire outfielder Canha from Tigers for RHP Silva

The Giants snuck in a trade right before the final 3 p.m. PT MLB trade deadline buzzer.

San Francisco acquired 35-year-old right-handed-hitting outfielder Mark Canha from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Eric Silva, the team announced shortly after FanSided's Robert Murray first reported the news.

Canha, a San Jose native who played college baseball at the University of California, Berkeley, spent seven seasons with the crosstown rival Oakland Athletics from 2015 to 2021 before signing a two-year contract with the New York Mets in Nov. 2021. New York then traded Canha to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline last season before the veteran outfielder was traded to Detroit last offseason.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In 377 plate appearances with the Tigers this season, Canha batted .231/.337/.350 with seven home runs, 38 RBI and a 94 OPS+ in 93 games.

While his 2024 numbers don't jump off the page, Canha does have an impressive history at Oracle Park. In 70 career at-bats in San Francisco, Canha is batting .322/.400/.542 with three home runs, 12 RBI and a .942 OPS in 18 games.

Silva, a 21-year-old relief pitcher, posted a 4.35 ERA with 51 strikeouts to 18 walks in 41 1/3 innings pitched with Double-A Richmond this season.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast