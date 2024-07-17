Webb laments All-Star Game preparation, eager to redeem himself

Logan Webb's first MLB All-Star Game did not go according to plan.

The 27-year-old, in his first career Midsummer Classic, squandered the National League's early 3-0 lead by surrendering three hits, one walk and three earned runs in his one inning of work in the third inning of the American League's 5-3 win over the National League on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Webb discussed his experience and why coming out of the bullpen instead of starting threw him off his game.

“My first inning is usually my worst inning,” Webb told the San Francisco Chronicle. “It was different coming out of the bullpen instead of starting. Max Fried and I were talking about it afterward. I played catch for a while, sat down and then sped it back up. I think I wasted a few bullets in the bullpen. If I threw like I did in the bullpen, I think I would’ve done a little better.

“But it was a fun experience, it was awesome. Hopefully there’s a next time. I would like to come back and redeem myself.”

One of the three batters Webb retired was New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who he got to ground out to third base on a 3-2 sweeper.

“I was happy to get Aaron out, that’s for sure,” Webb added. “That was a fun one.”

Webb revealed that he texted Judge on Monday to "go easy" on him before Judge responded by predicting he would ground out against the Giants ace. After Tuesday's game, Judge sent a told-you-so-type message to Webb after doing exactly what he predicted he would do.

“I got to 3-1 and threw a fastball down the middle and thought, ‘Uh oh, this could go very far,’” Webb said of his matchup against Judge. “He swung and missed, and then I threw the slider on 3-2. It’s always fun facing him. I’m happy I was able to get him out and finish the inning.

Giants star outfielder Heliot Ramos also made his All-Star Game debut, entering the game defensively in right field in the bottom of the sixth inning before striking out in his only at-bat in the top of the eighth.

“I wanted to hit a tank,” Ramos said of his aggressive at-bat. "Yeah, but this is an All-Star Game.”

Overall it wasn't the showing either Ramos or Webb had hoped for, but both, understandably, still cherished their first All-Star Game experiences.

