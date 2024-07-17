How Giants' Webb, Ramos did for NL in MLB All-Star Game

Giants teammates Logan Webb and Heliot Ramos made their first MLB All-Star Game appearances together Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

And while the game was a milestone for both San Francisco standouts, Webb and Ramos failed to make a mark in the Midsummer Classic as the National League lost 5-3 to the American League.

Webb took the mound in the bottom of the third inning with the NL up 3-0 thanks to a three-run home run from Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, but the lead didn't last long.

The AL tied the game after Webb surrendered a leadoff single to Marcus Semien, walked Steven Kwan and then got Gunnar Henderson to ground out before Juan Soto drove in two runs with a double to center field.

Juan Soto drives in 2 runs for the AL squad! #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/bAZ6wRzct5 — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2024

Webb then forced New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to ground out to third base, but David Fry drove in Soto with a two-out single to tie the game in the following at-bat.

David Fry ties things up for the AL! #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/d5nZPkC3Pu — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2024

To end his inning of work, Webb struck out José Ramírez with a changeup.

Webb's outing certainly didn't go to plan, and came just six days after the Giants ace recorded one of the worst starts of his MLB career against the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday at Oracle Park despite his prior first-half success.

Ramos, meanwhile, entered the game at right field in the bottom of the sixth inning and made a catch before his lone plate appearance in the top of the eighth. Texas Rangers right-hander Kirby Yates struck out Ramos in a four-pitch at-bat, with the homegrown Giants outfielder swinging through a 94.2-mph fastball for strike three.

While their first All-Star Game appearances fell short of expectations, Tuesday night in Arlington marked a night Webb and Ramos will remember forever. Now, it's time for the two stars to get back to work in the second half as San Francisco looks to make a playoff push.

