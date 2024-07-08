Watch Melvin tell fired-up Giants that Webb, Ramos are NL All-Stars

Giants manager Bob Melvin had the special opportunity to announce Heliot Ramos and Logan Webb’s All-Star Game selections in the team's clubhouse.

Speaking to the team after San Francisco’s game against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, Melvin shared the exciting news with an unsuspecting Webb and Ramos.

“For the first time, right-handed pitcher Logan Webb,” Melvin said. “We have several guys in there that are worthy of that honor and sometimes it’s only one, sometimes it’s only one. [But this time it’s two], Heliot Ramos.”

After the rest of the Giants clapped and cheered, Webb and Ramos both gave impromptu speeches to the clubhouse.

“It’s an honor, I don’t know what to say,” Webb said. “What’s even more fun is that we’re killing it right now and it has been fun to watch, so thank you guys.”

“This is definitely a dream come true,” Ramos said. “Thank you guys for everything, for the opportunity and I appreciate it.”

Ramos has been a revelation for San Francisco since he was called up in early May, hitting .300 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI. He is the first homegrown center fielder to make the All-Star Game for the Giants since Chili Davis in 1986.

Webb has continued his dominant form from a year ago, with the 27-year-old leading the NL in innings pitched with 119.1 and posting the seventh-best ERA at 3.09. Last year’s Cy Young runner-up has been a steadying force for a San Francisco pitching staff decimated by injuries to start the season, with Webb currently at a 7-6 record.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be held July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Former Giants manager and current Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy will coach the American League squad, while Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will manage the National League.

