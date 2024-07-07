Giants' Webb, Ramos selected for 2024 MLB All-Star Game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Logan Webb has pitched like an MLB All-Star since 2021. Heliot Ramos has looked like one since returning to the big leagues in early May. On Sunday, both were named to the team for the first time.

Webb and Ramos will represent the Giants in Arlington later this month, with Ramos becoming the first homegrown outfielder to make the All-Star team as a Giant since Chili Davis in 1986.

Webb was supposed to make his first All-Star team last year, but because he was lined up to pitch on the final Sunday of the first half, he had to turn down an invitation when Major League Baseball called. This time around, there was no doubt.

Webb leads the National League in innings pitched and ranks seventh with a 3.09 ERA. He is second to Atlanta's Chris Sale in FangGaphs' version of Wins Above Replacement and he is fourth in FIP.

Last season's MLB innings leader and Cy Young runner-up has been as reliable as any pitcher in baseball, throwing at least six innings in his last 11 starts. He has gone at least seven in 11 of his 19 starts, and because the Giants have him lined up to start Wednesday's game at Oracle Park, he will be eligible to pitch in the All-Star Game the following Tuesday.

While this is a long time coming for Webb, Ramos made the team with a two-month burst during which he has looked like one of the best outfielders in baseball.

The 24-year-old doesn't even have enough plate appearances to qualify for leaderboards, but among NL outfielders with at least 150 plate appearances, he ranks first in slugging, third in OPS and wRC+ and seventh in fWAR. Ramos entered selection day with an even .300 average, a .894 OPS and 12 homers.

A 2017 first-round pick, Ramos struggled in scattered appearances the previous two seasons and was optioned to minor league camp early in March. But he has been a season-saver since returning May 8, and he ranks fourth in the NL in homers and is tied for first in RBI since that date. Over the last two months, only Francisco Lindor and Bryce Harper have been worth more Wins Above Replacement in the NL than Ramos, who is tied for third with Shohei Ohtani.

The remarkable two-month stretch finally snapped a drought for the organization that reached nearly four decades, and Ramos will be just the fourth Giants outfielder to make the All-Star team since Barry Bonds' last appearance, joining Hunter Pence, Joc Pederson and Melky Cabrera.

You have to go all the way back to 1971 to find the last time the Giants had a homegrown ace and outfielder make the All-Star team in the same season. That summer, Juan Marichal was joined by Willie Mays, Bobby Bonds and Willie McCovey, who started the game at first base.

