What we learned as Webb deals, Wisely delivers in win vs. Tigers

SAN FRANCISCO – Logan Webb put together another masterful performance on the mound with eight strikeouts in seven scoreless innings, pacing the Giants to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Oracle Park.

The victory moves the Giants (61-58) three games above .500 for the first time during the 2024 MLB season.

On the day after their majors-leading 10th walk-off win of the year, the Giants did all of their scoring in one inning then rode the steady right arm of Webb to their 12th win in 15 games.

The MLB All-Star pitched efficiently throughout his time on the mound. Webb retired the first nine batters he faced, allowed a run in the fifth off a triple and sacrifice fly, and pitched out of two-on, two-out jam in the sixth before finishing his day with a fairly simple seventh inning.

Webb (10-8) allowed four hits and one run with one walk. He has given up only two runs over his last 21 2/3 innings, a 0.83 ERA over that span.

Tyler Rogers retired all three batters he faced in the eighth before newly named closer Ryan Walker worked himself into a one-out jam in the ninth before striking out Dillon Dingler and Javier Báez to finish it.

Detroit broke through against Webb in the fifth. After Parker Meadows tripled to right-center field, Giants shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald fielded Dillon Dingler’s grounder and tried to get the out at home, but Meadows slid in safely ahead of the throw.

San Francisco quickly answered in the bottom of the fifth when the Giants opened the inning with three consecutive hits. Brett Wisely drove in two runs with a double and scored on Heliot Ramos’ single.

Here are the takeaways from Saturday’s game:

Chappy's A Bad, Bad Man

Third baseman Matt Chapman seems to collect big plays with his glove like Barry Bonds collected home runs with his bat. It feels like it’s an everyday event.

The four-time Gold Glove winner added to his defensive resume in the sixth inning when he had to leap to snag Bligh Madris’ soft liner over his head. Chapman made the catch then tumbled to the turf as the Oracle Park crowd roared.

Chapman did it again in the eighth when he made a diving stop on Colt Keith’s sharp grounder then threw to first for the out.

Bottom-Of-The-Order Bats

One day after being no-hit for the first six innings, the Giants’ bats were a little slow to wake up again -- but when they did, it was the bottom third of the order that came through.

Mike Yastrzemski and Jerar Encarnación led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Wisely followed and was first-pitch swinging, lining a two-run double down the right-field line.

The final three batters in manager Bob Melvin’s lineup combined for four of the Giants’ six hits and scored all three runs.

Loaded And Stranded

Tigers starting pitcher Alex Faedo walked the bases full with one out in the first inning, but the Giants’ season-long struggles with runners in scoring position reared its ugly head again as San Francisco failed to score despite the freebies.

Fitzgerald and Ramos opened the frame with back-to-back free passes. After Michael Conforto struck out, Chapman drew a walk to load ‘em up. Patrick Bailey then worked a full count before popping out to shortstop followed by Mark Canha’s line out to left field.

The Giants entered the day 24th in the majors batting .235 with runners in scoring position.

