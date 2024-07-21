Giants' Chapman hilariously reveals where his Gold Gloves are

Matt Chapman is known as one of MLB's best third basemen.

After all, he has won Gold Gloves in four of the five years he has played over 140 games in his eight-year MLB career.

So, what does Chapman do with all of the hardware he seems to keep on stacking?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Chapman told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Laura Britt where he stores his prized trophies in the latest episode of “BP with Britt.”

“They’re sitting in the closet at my parents’ house right now,” Chapman hilariously told Britt about his four Gold Glove Awards. “When I have a room worthy for them, they’ll make their way out.”

That is right.

Chapman doesn’t keep his awards on an expensive shelf or in a private safe. Instead, he keeps them with his parents, Jim and Lisa Chapman, in a closet in their California home.

No big deal.

That has been Chapman’s M.O. throughout his career.

The longtime California infielder ranks third among all players at the hot corner since his rookie 2017 season in outs above average (54) and success-rate percentage (74), via Statcast, but one could not tell by Chapman’s nonchalant persona.

San Francisco’s star also plays the game his way -- deeper in the infield -- which he elaborated on with Britt.

“I think if you have a strong arm, you could play deeper,” Chapman told Britt about his unique style. “It allows you to get to more baseballs [and] it allows you to make a lot of plays.

“My coach always told me, ‘Play as deep as your arm lets you play.’ So, I’m always trying to push the limits a little bit.”

Chapman sure does push the limits, and no play can prove it better than his iconic, game-winning one against the New York Mets on May 25.

MATT CHAPMAN AND LAMONTE WADE JR. ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/38d55R1iSE — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 25, 2024

If one play could summarize Chapman’s four Gold Gloves, it is that one. And that moment is not something he could store away in his parents’ closet.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast