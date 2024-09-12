Giants ace Webb shares real reason behind rocky All-Star Game outing

Logan Webb's 2024 MLB All-Star Week experience was one he will remember forever. His actual performance in the All-Star Game was one he would like to forget.

The Giants ace was selected to his first career midsummer classic earlier this season and enjoyed every bit of the festivities leading up to the big game on July 16 at Globe Life Field. Perhaps, too much.

Webb joined Jomboy Media's Chris Rose on the latest episode of "The Chris Rose Rotation" where he discussed his All-Star Week experience and what led to his underwhelming performance for the National League team.

"The best part was the night before the All-Star Game," Webb said. "I got to watch the Home Run Derby and hang out with these guys ... It was probably one of the more hungover days I've been. The day of the All-Star Game. I take responsibility for that. I was having a blast. It was a cool experience, I was watching the Derby, they had a postgame players' celebration, a party for the players and their families. It was in the middle of the Cowboys stadium, Lil Jon is DJing.

"It's free alcohol, I just enjoyed it. I didn't enjoy when my wife woke me up at seven in the morning and said 'Hey, I've got to get my makeup done right now' and I was like 'Oh no, this is going to be a long day.' And it was a long day."

Webb, still hungover, was called on to pitch the bottom of the third inning. Simply put, it was a struggle.

"I go from the bullpen and I jog out to the mound and the only thing I'm thinking is 'Don't throw up, don't throw up, don't throw up, don't throw up.' And it's a long jog," Webb recalled.

"It was an experience. But definitely got to take it easy next time."

Webb surrendered three hits, one walk and three earned runs in his one inning of work in the National League's 5-3 loss to the American League.

Fortunately for Webb, his teammates could not care less about his performance in the exhibition game.

"I got out of the game and I felt so bad," Webb said. "There's like seven million people watching, I said 'This team is going to hate me.' And I'm walking in the dugout and I'm going 'My bad, guys, my bad, guys.' And every superstar you can think of that was on that National League team is like 'Dude, who gives a f--k.' Everyone was like 'Who cares, who f-----g cares.' That's all I heard walking down and I'm like 'All right that makes me feel better about myself.'"

Webb certainly wishes he would have pitched better on such a big stage, but it's clear there were other powers at play that night. Particularly from the night before.

