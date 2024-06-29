As Giants activate Wade, two important hitters land on IL

SAN FRANCISCO – As expected, the Giants activated LaMonte Wade Jr. off the Injured List prior to the series-opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at Oracle Park.

To make room on the roster, infielder Thairo Estrada (left wrist sprain) and Wilmer Flores (right knee tendinitis) were placed on the IL.

Shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald also was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Wade is playing first base and batting second against Dodgers starter Landon Knack.

Giants vs. Dodgers, with Wade back: Soler DH, Wade 1B, Ramos CF, Bailey C, Chapman 3B, Conforto LF, Matos RF, Wisely 2B, Ahmed SS. Webb RHP — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 28, 2024

Wade had been out since May 28 due to a lingering hamstring injury and recently completed a rehab assignment with Sacramento.

“It’s nice to have him back,” manager Bob Melvin said of Wade. “Looking at all the left-handed hitters in the National League, he was at the top amongst all, on-base percentage, obviously the clutch factor with him all the time. There was a lot we missed with him (out).”

Before getting hurt, Wade had provided the Giants with a big spark at the top of their lineup. He was batting .333 with two home runs, 17 RBIs and a career-best .896 OPS in 52 games.

Estrada, who leads the Giants with 39 RBIs and is tied for second with nine home runs, was put on the IL while in a lengthy slump. Over his previous 18 games, Estrada was batting .164 (11-for-70) with three extra-base hits. He struck out 15 times and drew two walks during that span.

“He’s been dealing with thumb, he’s been dealing with wrist, he’s been dealing with quite a bit,” Melvin said.

Other injury updates:

-- Kyle Harrison, who was scratched from his last start due to an ankle injury, threw a two-up bullpen session and “looked really good,” per Melvin.

-- Alex Cobb also threw a bullpen session Friday and is scheduled to make a rehab start with Single-A San Jose on Sunday.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast