Giants place Wade on 10-day IL in series of roster moves

SAN FRANCISCO -- A crushing injury and a looming bullpen game led to quite the roster shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler Fitzgerald returned after a scorching-hot week in Triple-A and the Giants also purchased the contracts of minor leaguers Spencer Howard and Trenton Brooks. LaMonte Wade Jr. went on the IL a day after straining his left hamstring while running the bases, and the Giants also DFA'd Drew Pomeranz and Ryan McKenna to clear spots for Howard and Brooks.

The moves add some balance to a roster that needed another left-handed bat after Wade went down. Brooks, 28, was acquired last summer from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for reliever Sean Newcomb. He had a .426 OBP in Triple-A and brings a similar profile to Wade, who leads the majors in the category.

With McKenna -- a versatile outfielder -- gone, the Giants brought Fitzgerald back after he hit six homers in six Triple-A games and won PCL Player of the Week honors. Since Marco Luciano and Brett Wisely both are still up, Fitzgerald figures to see most of his time in the outfield and as a pinch-runner.

Howard could pitch multiple innings Tuesday night after opener Erik Miller. The 27-year-old is a former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies and had a 5.90 ERA in Triple-A with 57 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings.

McKenna had just six at-bats after being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles, but he helped the Giants get a comeback win in New York by stealing second base after running for Wilmer Flores. Pomeranz was signed on the road trip but didn't appear in a game during his second stint with the Giants.

