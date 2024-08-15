Giants prospect Tibbs enjoys sizzling start to pro career in minors 

Giants prospect James Tibbs III has been lighting it up early on in his professional career.

After being activated by the San Jose Giants in early August, Tibbs has demonstrated his hitting abilities, delivering four-straight multi-hit performances in Low-A.

James Tibbs III is locked in to start his pro career 🔥



The @SFGiants' No. 3 prospect has delivered four straight multihit performances for the Single-A @SJGiants, upping his average to .393. pic.twitter.com/KPV6kbOPfn — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 15, 2024

The Giants took the power-hitting lefty with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft after he established himself as a star at Florida State.

It was then that the 6-foot, 201-pound slugger became the first Seminole to be selected by the Giants in the first round since Buster Posey in 2005.

During his college career, Tibbs posted a combined 1.066 OPS over his first two seasons, with 17 homers and a .682 slugging percentage as a sophomore in 2023.

Now, just six games into his professional career, Tibbs is slashing an impressive .393 /.393/.463 with two RBI.

If Tibbs manages to keep his hot bat going in the minor leagues, perhaps his dreams of following Posey's footsteps might not look as improbable as it might seem.

