Tibbs eager to follow in footsteps of fellow FSU alum Posey

The Giants top 2024 draft pick James Tibbs III is eager to follow in the footsteps of another Florida State star who was selected by San Francisco in the first round -- none other than franchise icon Buster Posey.

After being drafted No. 13 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Tibbs revealed he had the chance to meet Posey during the star catcher's Seminole jersey retirement ceremony,

"When he [Posey] got his number retired -- a very surreal experience to be a part of -- he came and talked to us before the game [against] Pittsburgh last year," Tibbs told reporters. "Just being able to learn from him and hear from him and see how he approaches the game is something that was super inspiring to me, and honestly I can't wait to learn more if I ever get that opportunity."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Tibbs then detailed how much he cherishes the opportunity to follow in Posey's footsteps as he attempts to make a similar leap from Florida State to the Giants.

"One of Florida State's best players has been Buster Posey, so to be able to cross paths with him is something that I hope I get to do," Tibbs said. "To watch what he did at Florida State and watch what he did in the big leagues is something that is super cool, and the opportunity to get to put on the same uniform is something that I'm extremely proud and excited to be a part of."

The power-hitting lefty explained how much it means to achieve a lifelong dream, while maintaining focus on the journey ahead as he attempts to carve a path to the big leagues.

"It was surreal, your whole life you work for something, and to be able to continue that at the next level is something you dream of," Tibbs told reporters via Zoom. "There's a note to myself, a reminder every single day, 'What would your four-year-old self think?' I think about that, I'm just so thankful to be here. This is everything that I've ever wanted to do, and I'm looking forward to getting to work."

Tibbs had a large contingent of friends and family nearby when he recieved the news San Francisco was drafting him, and the Florida State star is beyond grateful he was able to share his special moment with those closest to him.

"We had about 100 people at the house, coaches, pastors from all the way down to the first travel ball team I ever played on, to high school," Tibbs told reporters. "So many friends and family, just the amount of support was unreal. Just to be able to experience that with that many people, those whom I love, it means the world to me. Family and friends are everything to me. So to be able to celebrate with those people, it's something that I've dreamed of for a long time."

After crushing 28 home runs and 95 RBIs with a .363 average during his final collegiate season, Tibbs now begins the ardous journey of ascending through the minor leagues with his eyes on a big league promotion.

Whether or not Tibbs follows a similar trajectory as Posey remains to be seen, but for now, he's just grateful to have the opportunity to do so.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast