Giants dominated by Abbott, Reds in series-finale loss

The Giants found out first-hand Thursday just how good Cincinnati Reds rookie left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott is.

Abbott continued his dominant season by holding the Giants to just one hit in eight innings of work, leading the Reds to a convincing 5-1 win at Great American Ballpark.

The Giants' lone hit against Abbott was a double by Luis Matos in the fourth inning, though a rally died on that hit when Wilmer Flores was thrown out trying to score from first base.

99.8 MPH on that relay throw from @ellylacocoa18... pic.twitter.com/qmTEUCF5Yd — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 20, 2023

Flores got the Giants on the board with a two-out solo homer in the top of the ninth inning, but it was too little, too late.

Alex Cobb didn't have his best stuff against the Reds, as he allowed nine hits, five earned runs and four walks in 4 1/3 innings pitched. He didn't strike out any Cincinnati batters and saw his ERA rise to 3.15.

Aside from Flores' homer, the highlight of the day for the Giants was rookie catcher Patrick Bailey throwing out Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz trying to steal second base in the bottom of the first inning.

Patrick Bailey throws out Elly De La Cruz 😱 pic.twitter.com/xyRmTpKy9G — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 20, 2023

The Giants (54-43) have lost two straight and head to Washington D.C. for a three-game series with the Nationals that begins Friday.

With the Nationals currently 20 games under .500, the Giants have a perfect opportunity to bounce back after dropping the final two games in Cincinnati.

