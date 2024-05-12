Lee exits Giants-Reds game after colliding with outfield wall

Jung Hoo Lee exited the Giants' game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday after a scary collision with the outfield wall at Oracle Park.

Lee appeared to injure his shoulder or arm in the top of the first inning, as he attempted to catch a fly ball hit by Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario and collided into the right-center field wall.

Jung Hoo Lee exited today's game after appearing to injure himself on a collision with the center field wall pic.twitter.com/ocXon6JI8F — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 12, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Later in the game, the Giants announced Lee's injury as a left shoulder strain. Sunday's contest marked Lee's return to the Giants' lineup after missing four games with a foot injury, and his latest comes as San Francisco deals with countless ailments to veterans.

The Giants on Sunday sent outfielder Michael Conforto to the 10-day injured list after he was pulled from Saturday's game with right hamstring tightness.

Additionally, Patrick Bailey was scratched from the lineup Sunday with a viral illness after being activated off the 7-day concussion injured list before Saturday's game. The Giants placed Austin Slater on it in a corresponding move Saturday, Jorge Soler is on the IL with a shoulder injury, Nick Ahmed has a left wrist sprain and Tom Murphy will miss some time with a left knee sprain.

Coming into Sunday, Lee was hitting .262 as the Giants' leadoff hitter -- though his average wasn't indicative of his efforts so far -- while serving as a key piece to the outfield defense in center field.

As Lee was led off the field Sunday, the crowd at Oracle Park sent him a get-well-soon message with his special "Jung Hoo Lee" chant -- and a battered San Francisco squad certainly hopes his injury isn't too serious.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast