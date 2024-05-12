Former NBA stars want to see Steph, LeBron, KD team up on Warriors

As highly unlikely as it is, there is one Warriors offseason scenario some fans and former NBA players would love to see happen.

Current players, however, maybe not so much.

This is the first time since 2005 that the second round of the NBA playoffs has not featured one of Steph Curry, LeBron James or Kevin Durant, with James and Durant's futures up in the air entering an offseason filled with question marks.

Which begs the question many have been wondering: Where will the two future Hall of Famers play next season? Former Warriors and Lakers guard Nick Young, on the latest episode of VLAD TV, suggested one idea.

"I think all three of them need to come together," Young said. "That'd be good. I don't see him [Curry] leaving the Warriors so that's why it could be [in the Bay]. But they are playing on the USA Team together this year … One last hurrah."

As Young mentioned, Curry, James and Durant will play together on Team USA this summer in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and he's not alone in wanting the three superstars to team up afterwards next season.

On the latest episode of the "All The Smoke" podcast, Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett suggested a similar idea, which included veteran guard Chris Paul.

"If I'm Bron, I'm rolled up, already lit. I got the five lines in front of me," Garnett added. "I got the phones out right here. I got KD on one line, I got CP on one line. I got Steph on one line. And we catching up. This is the first time I think that all the old superstars can actually be on one team and go out with a hurrah."

While this scenario might be fun for Warriors fans and NBA pundits to think about, it's highly unlikely due to the massive financial and roster obstacles that stand in Golden State's way. However, a reunion with just Durant might be more realistic.

Regardless, fans can enjoy watching the three play together on Team USA this summer.

