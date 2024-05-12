Sanders' iconic '49ers' Nike Air Diamond Turf shoe set for re-release

Nike and Deion Sanders are bringing back an old-school classic from the 1990s next year in the form of the "49ers" Nike Air Diamond Turf.

The signature shoe first debuted in 1993, billed as something that could be worn as a baseball cleat and football shoe, as Sanders famously played both sports professionally.

Deion Sanders' “49ers” Nike Air Diamond Turf is set to return Spring 2025 ♨️ pic.twitter.com/iq2ZKOTOan — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 21, 2024

The sneaker features a mid-foot strap that was popular in the 1990s, along with an all-leather layered upper in white and black. While the shoe is geared more towards the public than the professional, current athletes like LeBron James have taken the silhouette from the Diamond Turf series and meshed it with their own signature sneaker.\

Plenty of current NFL players have customized the shoe line as well, adding cleats onto the bottoms to make them functional football shoes.

Nike Air Diamond Turf set to return in 2025 ♨️ pic.twitter.com/6oi2mTa4xC — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) May 9, 2024

The 49ers' red and gold coloring on the shoe is a throwback to Primetime’s tenure with the 49ers during the 1994 NFL season. During that season, Sanders’ stardom exploded as he won Super Bowl XXIX with San Francisco. As he had previously appeared in the 1992 World Series with the Atlanta Braves, Sanders became the first player ever to appear in both the World Series and Super Bowl.

Widely regarded as one of the best all-around athletes in American professional sports history, Sanders has stayed in the public eye since his retirement. Primetime has morphed into “Coach Prime” in recent years, as Sanders has moved into the coaching ranks, currently the head coach at Colorado where he has turned the program into a nationally recognized name.

The "49ers" Nike Air Diamond Turf will be released in the spring of 2025 and retail for $150, making for an affordable and stylish throwback shoe for all the sneakerheads out there.

