San Francisco Giants

Pelican flies onto field, captivates fans during Giants-Reds game

By Jordan Elliott

Matt Chapman launched a grand slam in the first inning, but that wasn't the highlight of the Giants' contest with the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Oracle Park.

Rather, it was a Pelican that flew onto the field in the top of the fifth inning.

While Chapman's first-inning blast got the party started, it was the pelican who kept the festivities going into the middle innings, with fans erupting into vigorous celebration as it took flight off the outfield grass.

Fans in attendance seemed to univerally adore their new big-billed friend, but not everyone was thrilled with the appearance of the showboating pelican.

Lou Seal remains San Francisco's official mascot, but there is a no doubt that this pelican has earned a special place in the hearts of Giants fans.

San Francisco Giants
