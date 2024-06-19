Kittle received stern text from Lynch after WrestleMania appearance

George Kittle is a man of many talents, and sometimes that gets him in trouble.

The 49ers tight end is a huge wrestling fan and once made a cameo at WrestleMania 39 last year at SoFi Stadium, where he jumped into the ring to help Pat McAfee take down The Miz.

George Kittle helps Pat McAfee take down The Miz at WrestleMania 😱pic.twitter.com/r0TiS1viDI — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 2, 2023

Kittle told ESPN's Marc Raimondi that he did not inform the 49ers of his off-the-field plans that night and later received a stern text from general manager John Lynch.

"Hope you had fun. Don't do that again," Lynch's text read, according to Kittle.

Kittle was aware of the risks involved with participating in a physical event like WrestleMania, which included him clotheslining The Miz from behind.

"Just don't get hurt, and we won't have any problems with anything," Kittle said of his mindset before the event.

As Raimondi mentions in his story, the standard NFL contract states: "Guarantees could be voided if players are injured participating in activities with a significant risk of injury."

WrestleMania certainly fits that description.

Kittle probably doesn't regret participating in the opportunity of a lifetime, but likely will heed Lynch's warning next time around.

