Snell details offseason preparation, ramp-up for 2024 season

The Giants made a significant addition to their starting rotation by signing reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

But he might not be ready to contribute right away.

In speaking to reporters at his introductory press conference on Wednesday at Scottsdale Stadium, Snell was asked about his offseason preparation and how he stayed ready for the 2024 MLB season while waiting until mid-March to sign with a team.

Snell on his preparation this offseason and how soon he can pitch in a game 👀 pic.twitter.com/U4Jx4wRxVW — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 20, 2024

"It was a long time. It was something I know Scott [Boras] got annoyed hearing from me, but we had a good plan," Snell explained. "Over time we got lost in that plan and got pretty committed to it. Early on I was like 'What's happening?' all the time and as the process went just got kind of lost in what I was doing. Kind of had my own spring that was more intact with that."

Snell threw a 60-pitch, four-inning simulated game for MLB scouts last Friday before signing with the Giants and was asked how soon he anticipates pitching in a game.

"I could probably get into a game ... we're talking about it," Snell said. "We'll see. I throw a bullpen tomorrow, we're going to go from there. But I feel really good, I feel strong, so it should be soon."

In speaking exclusively to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic after his press conference, Snell confirmed he won't be ready to pitch Opening Day on March 28 or for the entire first series against the San Diego Padres, his former team.

Blake Snell told me he won’t be ready for Opening Day. He’s in the 60-pitch range but those are without adrenaline and facing big league hitters. Giants will set a schedule after he throws in bullpen tomorrow. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 20, 2024

Snell and the Giants will lay out a plan for his ramp-up after his bullpen on Thursday, but it appears the 31-year-old still needs more time to get ready for the season.

However, when he is ready, Snell certainly will provide the Giants with another co-ace next to Logan Webb atop the starting rotation.

