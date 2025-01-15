Giants trade Sabol, pitching prospect for international pool money

SAN FRANCISCO -- It didn't take long for Blake Sabol to find a new home, but he wasn't the only one traded away from the Giants organization on Wednesday.

A few days after Sabol was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for Justin Verlander, the Giants sent the catcher to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for international bonus pool money. In a separate deal, right-handed prospect William Kempner was sent to the Miami Marlins for international bonus pool money.

The Giants have not made many trades in recent years involving bonus pool money, but it was necessary Wednesday. The 2025 international signing period opened in the morning and the Giants have a talented class, led by Dominican shortstop Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez, thought to be the top position player available.

The Giants entered the signing period with less money to spend than others after signing Matt Chapman and Blake Snell, both of whom were given qualifying offers before agreeing to deals with the Giants. They took a similar penalty with the deal for Willy Adames, but teams are allowed to replenish their international pool through trades. While the exact amounts in the two trades were not announced, teams are allowed to acquire pool money in increments of $250,000.

Sabol was DFA'd over the weekend and now will get a fresh start across the country. Kempner, 23, was a third-round pick in 2022 and had a 3.89 ERA while primarily pitching as a reliever in the low minors. He missed all of the 2024 season with injuries but returned to pitch in the Arizona Fall League.

The Giants also announced that right-hander Austin Warren has been claimed by the New York Mets.

