Adames, Giants officially agree to seven-year, $182M deal

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Giants made their first big splash of the MLB offseason.

San Francisco officially agreed to terms on a seven-year, $182 million contract with star shortstop Willy Adames, the team announced Tuesday.

News of the blockbuster agreement was first reported on Saturday.

Adames reportedly will receive a $22 million signing bonus as part of the deal.

The $182 million deal is the most lucrative contract ever handed out by the Giants, surpassing the previous record of $167 million held by Buster Posey, who now is San Francisco's president of baseball operations.

Adames, 29, is coming off a stellar year where he belted 32 home runs while driving in 112 runs for the Milwaukee Brewers. The seven-year MLB veteran gives the Giants a serious power upgrade in the middle of their lineup and a dependable glove in the middle of their infield defense.

The Giants now have third baseman Matt Chapman and Adames in the fold for the next six and seven years, respectively.

Finding a star shortstop was San Francisco's top priority this offseason, and they were able to take care of business before the start of the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings on Monday.

