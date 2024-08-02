Blackburn sends heartfelt goodbye to A's fans with IG post

The 2024 MLB Trade deadline marked the end of an era for the Athletics.

Oakland traded right-handed starter Paul Blackburn to the New York Mets after hosting the Bay Area native for his entire eight-year major league career.

This week has been full of emotions for players and teams across baseball. Blackburn feels no different, as he took to Instagram to share a message with A’s fans following the move.

“Thank you Oakland!” wrote Blackburn (via @paulyb_58). “To the organization, thank you for giving a young local kid an opportunity to live out his dream. These past 8 years will always hold a special place in me and a place I consider home.

“To the Oakland fans, thank you for showing up and supporting us every single day. I built a lot of relationships with the loyal fans in Oakland. The joy and support you’ve shown me in my time here is something I’ll never forget and always cherish.”

Blackburn, 30, is from the East Bay and attended Heritage High School in Brentwood.

He pitched 404 career innings for Oakland over 81 appearances. Blackburn finished his A’s career with 308 strikeouts and a 4.83 ERA, with a 21-26 record.

Blackburn, once an MLB All-Star in 2022, also leaves behind the record for the most scoreless innings pitched to start a season for any pitcher in Oakland history with 22 1/3, which he accomplished this year.

A’s fans, hopefully, can find solace in their last memory of Blackburn.

His last start for the franchise came in the A’s 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels Friday in Anaheim. It was an inspiring return from a 60-day IL stint, as Blackburn recovered from a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal of the right foot.

Still, trades are hard for fans to digest.

Blackburn, like the A’s in two months, will be another memory in Oakland.