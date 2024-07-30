Report: A's finalizing trade to send Blackburn to Mets

The Athletics continue to trade key members of their pitching staff.

After reportedly dealing setup man Lucas Erceg to the Kansas City Royals, Oakland made another move before Tuesday's 3 p.m. PT MLB trade deadline.

The A's traded right-handed starting pitcher Paul Blackburn to the New York Mets, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Oakland will receive right-handed pitcher Kade Morris in return, The Athletic's Will Sammon reported, citing league sources.

Morris is a 22-year-old starting pitcher who played for New York's Single-A and High-A affiliates in 2024. In 18 appearances (16 starts), Morris posted a 3.51 ERA with 95 strikeouts to 30 walks in 92 1/3 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, the A's are losing Blackburn, who at times in recent years has been the ace of Oakland's staff and even was selected to the MLB All-Star team in 2022 after a stellar first half for the Green and Gold.

Blackburn, in nine starts with the A's this season, posted a 4.41 ERA with 38 strikeouts and 14 walks in 51 innings pitched.