Forst hints at A's straying from familiar trade deadline approach

It appears the Athletics intend to keep the majority of their young core together for the foreseeable future.

In what would be a break from a painful tradition for A's fans, the Oakland front office is keen on continuing to rebuild around its exciting core of players.

At least according to general manager David Forst, who joined Chris Townsend on Monday's episode of "A's Cast" to discuss the team's MLB trade deadline approach.

"We’ll be opportunistic," Forst told Townsend. "We may do some things. But anyone who expects we’re gonna continue to just move guys out for prospects will probably be disappointed in the next week because there’s guys here we think are part of the team beyond this year.”

For years now, the A's have developed a plethora of young stars only to trade them shortly after they break through at the MLB level.

Since Forst took over as GM in 2015, the A's have traded away star players such as Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas and Chris Bassitt, to name a few.

With the July 30 trade deadline right around the corner, current Oakland stars like designated hitter Brent Rooker and flame-throwing closer Mason Miller are among the players reportedly drawing the most interest from teams.

However, if Forst's indication is accurate, both are likely to remain on the roster past next Tuesday's 3 p.m. PT deadline.

We will see ...