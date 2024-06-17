Report: A's designate infielder J.D. Davis for assignment

J.D. Davis' time with the Athletics reportedly has come to an end.

Oakland designated the infielder for assignment Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, citing sources.

Infielder J.D. Davis was designated for assignment by the Oakland A's, sources tell ESPN. Davis was cut by San Francisco in spring training and received only $1.1M of his $6.9M salary before signing with Oakland for $2.5M. If he's not traded by Oakland, he'll be a free agent. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 18, 2024

As Passan noted, Davis was released by the San Francisco Giants during spring training after two seasons with the team, but signed with Oakland on a one-year contract shortly after.

It was Matt Chapman's arrival that made Davis the odd man out on the Giants, and with both Abraham Toro and Tyler Soderstrom finding success on the corners for the A's this season, it appears Davis' .236/.304/.366 slash line wasn't enough to keep him on Oakland's roster.

After hitting 18 home runs and driving in 69 RBI for the Giants in 118 games last season, Davis had just four homers and seven RBI to his name with the A's in 2024 after spending just under a month on the injured list with a strained right groin from April 15 to May 3.