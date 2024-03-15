Report: Davis, Athletics agree to one-year, $2.5M contract

After a stint with the San Francisco Giants, J.D. Davis is heading to the other side of the Bay.

The Athletics agreed to a one-year contract with Davis -- pending a physical -- FanSided's Robert Murray reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

Free-agent infielder J.D. Davis and the Oakland A’s are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 15, 2024

Davis' agreement with Oakland is one-year, $2.5 million, with $1 million in incentives, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Friday.

Free agent J.D. Davis in agreement with A’s on one-year, $2.5M contract with $1M in incentives. Will play third base. First with agreement: @ByRobertMurray — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 15, 2024

The 30-year-old will play third base for the A's, who are looking to rebound from a difficult 2023 campaign where the team finished with the worst record in baseball (50-112).

Davis is a seven-year MLB veteran who's spent time with the Houston Astros, New York Mets and most recently the Giants.

Once San Francisco signed former A's third baseman Matt Chapman, it opened the door for Davis' departure, with the veteran infielder being placed on waivers by the Giants last weekend before his official release on Monday.

That cleared a path for Oakland to bring in Davis, giving the A's offense an immediate boost as he comes off a season he hit 18 home runs and had 69 RBI's for the Giants in 118 games.

Now Davis can provide a veteran presence for an A's roster loaded with talented, but young players eager to reverse the franchise's fortunes in recent seasons.