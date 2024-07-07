A's reliever Miller selected to 2024 All-Star Game roster 

Mason Miller is taking his talents – fastball and all – to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

The Athletics’ rookie closer will represent Oakland as part of the American League team in the MLB All-Star Game on July 16 at Globe Life Field.

The Reaper is headed to Arlington 😤 pic.twitter.com/2DGM5jgswd — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 7, 2024

A first All-Star Game appearance for the 25-year-old pitcher, Miller will be the A’s lone representative and the first Oakland relief pitcher selected to the game since Liam Hendriks in 2019.

This season, Miller has recorded 278 pitches of 100-mph or greater and 14 saves, which lead all big-league rookies.

"It's what every player works for," Miller told reporters. "To have had the success I've had in a new role this year and be able to represent our guys is an honor.

"It's really surreal and it feels great to just look at the work I've done and sit here and have that recognition now. It's awesome."

Mason Miller on what it means to be named an All-Star 🙌 pic.twitter.com/T47C752XU8 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 7, 2024

The subject of several trade rumors this season, Miller won American League Relief Pitcher of the Month honors for March and April following his eight saves, 28 strikeouts, four walks, seven hits allowed and a .149 opponents batting average.

Prior to Sunday’s announcement, Brent Rooker, Oakland’s lone representative in 2023, was the other A’s player thought to be in contention for All-Star consideration.

The A’s, however, should be well represented if Miller’s 104-mph fastball comes to life under the Texas lights.