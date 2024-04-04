Kaval reveals A's won't have city affiliation during Sacramento stay

The Athletics officially are on the move after the 2024 MLB season.

Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento will be the team's new home for the next three seasons until their proposed Las Vegas ballpark is projected to open for the 2028 season.

With the A's officially uprooting from Oakland and departing for Sacramento -- and eventually Las Vegas -- what will they be called?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Team president Dave Kaval told FOX40's Sean Cunningham after the team's press conference on Thursday in Sacramento that the A's will not have a city affiliation attached to them while playing at their temporary home for the next three seasons.

Dave Kaval told me that the A’s will have ways to honor Sacramento during their time at Sutter Health Park, like with the club’s uniforms, but the team will simply be called the Athletics or A’s without a city affiliation. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 4, 2024

The team currently, and soon to be formerly known, as the Oakland Athletics will just be called the Athletics for the next three seasons.

And that likely will change again in four years if the team opens its new ballpark in 2028.