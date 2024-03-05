Rooker hilariously responds to ‘catching strays' over A's renderings

The Athletics on Tuesday released the renderings for their forthcoming Las Vegas ballpark, causing a wide variety of reactions online.

But beyond the stadium's unique design and interesting features, which include an armadillo-like roof and sprawling scoreboard, MLB fans found something else to jokingly nitpick in the images -- Brent Rooker's batting average.

On the scoreboard depicted in the renderings, the A's outfielder is batting cleanup with a .303 average. One account trolled fans calling the renderings inaccurate by stating: "This render is completely unrealistic. I like Brent Rooker, but there's no way he profiles as a .303 hitter."

Rooker saw the joke and responded appropriately.

Just out here trying to enjoy my off day but instead I am catching strays based on an artists drawing of my hypothetical batting average several years down the road https://t.co/PHIFhK452G — Brent Rooker (@Brent_Rooker12) March 5, 2024

There still are some hurdles the A's must overcome in their quest to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas, and until then, the team is trying to figure out where it will play when its Coliseum lease expires at the end of the 2024 MLB season.

For now, images of what the A's future home could look like are sure to keep fans busy -- and Rooker certainly has a good sense of humor about it all.