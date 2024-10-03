Why Rooker deserves AL MVP votes as last Oakland A's slugger

Star Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker should receive some down-ballot AL MVP votes.

After being Oakland’s lone 2023 MLB All-Star, Rooker was even better this season despite not being invited to the latest Midsummer Classic.

Rooker collected a career-high 307 total bases and was a glaring bright spot for the A’s, who missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and were riddled with distractions about the franchise’s relocation to West Sacramento and eventually Las Vegas.

Brent Rooker crushes homer No. 39 to make it a one-run game 💥 pic.twitter.com/tnGpRkzqb5 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 29, 2024

A’s manager Mark Kotsay, proud to have had Rooker in his repertoire for the past two seasons, recently spoke on the DH’s success with the Green and Gold.

“Pretty unbelievable,” Kotsay said about Rooker on Sunday after the last Oakland A’s game in history (h/t MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos). “We don’t talk enough about the perseverance of this kid’s career. As long as it took him to find a home and establish himself as a centerpiece to an offense, it’s remarkable for him to put together two seasons the way he has. I’m looking forward to the future for him here.”

Rooker played with the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals over three rocky seasons before settling with the A’s.

He finished the 2024 MLB season with team-highs of 160 hits, 112 RBI and 39 home runs. Rooker also slashed a powerful .293/.365/.562 capped off by a .927 OPS. Over two seasons in Oakland, Rooker has posted 274 hits, 181 RBI and 69 go-balls.

The A’s last AL MVP was infielder Miguel Tejada in 2002. A fan favorite in Oakland, Tejada earned 336 total bases, 204 hits, 131 hits and 34 homers during his signature season in the Moneyball era.

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge rightfully is the favorite to win the 2024 AL MVP award. The Northern California native, who had seven hits in seven games against the A’s this season, slashed .322/.458/.701 with a league-high 58 homers.

Regardless of Rooker’s MVP odds, one thing is clear: He was one of Oakland’s last stars.

Thank you, Oakland. — Brent Rooker (@Brent_Rooker12) September 26, 2024

Rooker cherished his run in the town as much the loyal fans did. Perhaps MVP voters will throw the A’s franchise cornerstone a bone.