A's cherishing final memories in Oakland, at ‘special' Coliseum

OAKLAND -- The never-ending Bay Area funeral for the Athletics is taking its toll on you, but you’re not alone.

The Coliseum’s final professional ball club also is mourning.

“It's definitely emotional,” A’s rookie catcher Kyle McCann told NBC Sports California on Wednesday. “It's always going to be a special place to me. I won't be able to play here [again], where I made my debut; I think that's what really does it for me. This is where I made my introduction to Major League Baseball.”

The 26-year-old is a game away from wrapping up what will be his first and last season in Oakland. McCann, from Atlanta, grew used to the town. Now, he and his team are about to skip it.

“We're going to miss the weather, being in Sacramento,” McCann added. The [Coliseum’s] so unique. The fans are awesome, man. I just think this is home for us. So to leave, it's kind of tough.”

He isn’t alone by any means, as fellow A’s rookie and shortstop Jacob Wilson feels the same way.

Wilson, who might have delivered the last walk-off hit in Coliseum history in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers, has played in just 12 home games during the 2024 MLB season. He was selected No. 6 overall by the A’s in the 2023 MLB Draft and rose rapidly through the organization’s minor-league system to the No. 1 overall prospect.

But Wilson will miss playing at the Coliseum, similar to someone who has spent a storied career there.

“We're just kinda going out there and really [trying] to enjoy the moment,” Wilson told NBC Sports California. “Just the atmosphere … when we get full people in the stands, [it’s] pretty electric to look up and see them all on their feet chanting. It's been pretty special to be part of it.”

And as for living in the East Bay?

“It’s been pretty awesome to live over there for these past couple of months,” Wilson, 22, added. Obviously, you know, you'll definitely miss that spot for sure.”

Then, there is left-fielder Tyler Nevin.

The 27-year-old has struggled to find his footing since he was selected No. 38 overall by the Colorado Rockies in 2015; however, Nevin found stability in Oakland this year.

With four games left on the A’s 2024 schedule, Nevin has played in a career-high 84 this season. It is a special figure for him, considering he played 105 total MLB games beforehand.

“I've spent most of my time here, which has allowed me to take a lot of lessons into account,” Nevin told NBC Sports California. “I've appreciated that much, you know, not [being] on the shuttle up and down, up and down, which I have been in the past.”

While Nevin's 2024 season hasn't lived up to his expectations -- slashing just .202/.288/.328 -- putting on an A’s jersey for much of the season makes it somewhat of an individual success.

A Southern California product, Nevin will cherish the Bay greatly. He entered his current A’s tenure already having some ties to the region and proved he could complete at the highest level here.

“My wife, before we got married, worked up here in the Bay,” Nevin added. “I love my time in [Oakland] and in San Francisco. I like the energy. I think everybody's pretty passionate, and they enjoy their time. They don't try to [be] something they're not … That's kind of how I felt.

“You can't really beat the weather. I'm from San Diego, so I can appreciate it being on teams in the past in different parts of the country.”

Center fielder JJ Bleday has a similar outlook on leaving Oakland. Like Nevin, Bleday has made Oakland home with his other half. But they soon will depart for Sacramento after settling 86 miles south of Sutter Health Park.

“My fiance and I have grown to love this place,” Bleday told NBC Sports California. “It's going to be a change going from here to Sacramento. We're finally getting comfortable where we're at here in Oakland.”

Bleday is from Pennsylvania. Living on the West Coast has been a big change for the 26-year-old because of the great weather and “In-N-Out.” Though, he wishes he had more time in the Bay.

“You know, I really haven't been able to experience the Bay Area all that much,” Bleday added. “Like, I see San Fran driving in and all that. I've never really been able to see the Golden Gate Bridge and all that stuff.”

The final manager in Oakland franchise history, Mark Kotsay, has tried to keep his club focused on baseball. But the A’s, like their frustrated fans, are people, too.

Kotsay and his team have four games to go and one more -- Thursday afternoon -- at the Coliseum. More importantly, though, he’s proud of the A’s for nearing the finish line of the most unique, distraction-heavy campaign.

"The maturity that these young men have shown kind of even opened my eyes,” Kotsay said about his roster before Oakland’s last night game in history. “They got together to talk about walk-up songs and representing Oakland in that facet. That’s deep for a young group that hasn’t really had the connectivity to this city.”

Kotsay is dealing with the change. He played for the A’s from 2004-2007 and is finishing his third year as Oakland’s manager. Kotsay even was spotted walking around the nearly-empty Rickey Henderson Field with his wife, taking in the moment after Wednesday night’s loss.

Kotsay, like his team, calls the East Bay home. And there is a great reason for that.

"This city makes you feel comfortable,” Kotsay added. "There are times when I catch myself thinking about not coming and driving to this place. But at the end of all this, I’ll still be able to reflect on all this and capture those moments in my thoughts.”

Oakland fans are hurting -- understandably. But the A’s players and staff are right there with them.

Thursday’s final home game will be one to remember.