End of an Oakland era: A's lose season finale vs. Mariners

The Athletics lost the final game of the franchise's Oakland era, falling to the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

Mitch Spence started the game off strong until the wheels game off in the fourth, with the Mariners breaking through for two runs. Eventually, Seattle's lead grew to six runs before Tyler Nevin’s double got Oakland on the board in the seventh.

The A's tacked on two runs in the top of the ninth but Max Schuemann’s strikeout ended the game and concluded 57 years of A's baseball in Oakland.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After an emotional win at the final Oakland Coliseum game, the grind of the long season took its toll during the A’s last road trip, with the Mariners sweeping the series.

After the final out, a large group of fans stayed to loudly chant “Let’s go Oakland,” something not lost on manager Mark Kotsay.

“The emotion of Thursday will never be matched,” Kotsay told reporters in Seattle [h/t The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser]. “But today, knowing it’s the last game with the Oakland jersey, then, 'Let’s go, Oakland' chants as loud as they were in a visiting stadium was pretty impressive.”

The A’s made big strides this season, improving from 50 wins in 2023 to 69 in 2024. For Kotsay, there is a lot to look forward to.

“I think we’ve had a lot of success,” Kotsay told reporters, via Slusser. “We’ve built a lot of momentum for next season with this group, regardless if it’s 69 or 70 [wins]. I wouldn’t take anything away from that group in terms of how we finished up.”

With budding stars like Lawrence Butler and Mason Miller, the A's have plenty to build around for the foreseeable future.

That future will not include Oakland, as the 2024 season was the last for the franchise in the city.

The East Bay exodus began in earnest earlier this year when the A's announced they could not agree to terms on a new lease at the Coliseum, resulting in the temporary relocation to Sacramento.

As the franchise awaits its new home in Las Vegas, the team will play the next three seasons at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, the current home of the Giants' AAA affiliate River Cats.