Semien hopeful his A's tenure left ‘positive' impact on Oakland

OAKLAND -- Marcus Semien is as East Bay as it gets.

The current Texas Rangers shortstop -- and member of Oakland’s last Coliseum opponent -- grew up in El Cerrito, Calif., and attended St. Mary’s College High School. Semien also played three seasons at Cal before a six-year stint with the A's that put him on MLB's map.



The 34-year-old isn’t a fan of the A's relocation to Sacramento and ultimately Las Vegas. He also is weary about the role models kids are losing. Semien made it clear he wouldn’t be who he is today -- a three-time MLB All-Star, 2019 AL MVP finalist and 2023 World Series Champion -- without being inspired by local icons such as Jason Giambi and Miguel Tejada.

Semien hopes that, when playing for Oakland, he similarly inspired East Bay youth to pursue their major-league dreams.



“Well, that's definitely something I tried to do,” Semien told NBC Sports California before Wednesday’s game. “You know, I looked up to the guys who were on the A's and Giants when I was a kid, so I think it was my duty to do that.



“We had some pretty good teams my last two years in Oakland, and that definitely created a buzz. And, hopefully, it helped kids want to play baseball.”



Semien used to ride BART from El Cerrito Plaza to see the A’s play in Oakland. As of Wednesday evening, he leads all active players with 409 games played at the Coliseum. Semien also collected 758 hits and 107 home runs with the A’s and was part of their last three MLB playoff runs from 2018 to 2020.



Talk about full circle.



Semien lived a hometown dream with the Green and Gold; however, he knows today’s local baseball protégés won’t have the same shot. So, what can Semien do to help keep the East Bay’s up-and-comers invested in the game? Offer advice.



“I mean, check out the Golden Bears. They do have lights now, and it's definitely a better atmosphere than when I was there,” Semien said with a grin. “The team looks like they're doing well. The Giants are still here, [but] it's a little hard to get over there. I'd say … just continue to watch the game in any way you can, even if the A's are gone.”



Semien, the son of two Cal alumni, helped the Golden Bears reach the (2011) College World Series for the first time since 1992 -- a run coming months after UC Berkeley nearly eradicated its baseball program for budgetary reasons. To Semien’s point, Cal’s Stu Gordon Stadium is roughly 11 miles from the Coliseum. Perhaps former Oakland fans can support the kids down the street.



San Francisco, meanwhile, will be a hard city and team to watch for loyal A’s fans, considering the geographical rivalry, history, and the Giants’ vote to let owner John Fisher leave Oakland. Plus, “The Town” and “The City” spent decades enjoying Battles of the Bay between the Raiders and 49ers and the A’s and Giants. Though, those cease to exist.



Nevertheless, Oakland treated Semien well. And while the Coliseum might not be the most glamorous venue in America, the two-time Silver Slugger grew up there, and the 63,000-seat venue let him evolve from an error-stacking infielder to a Gold Glove Award winner.



There is nothing Semien can do about Oakland’s looming vacancy; it is above his pay grade. But Semien wants the fans -- who are yelling his name with extinction on their doorstep -- to know he gave them his all.



“Any positive cheers for me are always great, you know?” Semien explained. “As an opponent, they're not all going to be positive now, but, hopefully, I had an impact on these fans in some positive way.



“I know it wasn't always pretty, but I tried to play my hardest every single day.”



Oakland is losing its team, but the town’s love for Semien isn’t going anywhere. He, too, will always love Oakland back.



Semien doesn't have a favorite teammate; he loves them all. The shortstop also cited the A’s 50th Anniversary “free game” as his favorite memory.



The A’s might not be rooted in Oakland anymore. But Semien always will be.